The Libyan Audit Bureau has stated that Libya has spent $30 billion in the last five years on fuel subsidies.

The subsidies make Libyan fuel one of the cheapest in the world and helps fuel the illegal export of fuel abroad.

The Bureau suggested that the subsidies, which have reduced since 2014 due to austerity measures, should be provided to Libyan citizens on a card instead of on the fuel directly, in an attempt to make smuggling less attractive.

