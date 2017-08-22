New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Demolition of Tank-13 at Ras Lanuf Tank Farm, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Slickline Services for Reservoir Monitoring, Rigless and Rig Activity at Sabratha Platform and Bahr Essalam Offshore Field, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Upgrade of Transmission System, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Catering and cleaning services for Abusetta Guest house, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Upgrading /Revamping HVAC Systems, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Installation of new automatic manifolds at Messla, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply 10 Ton crane at Nafoora Oil Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: NOC)
No comments yet.