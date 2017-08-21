The Case Against Elections in Libya

The current rush to hold elections will “condemn the Libyan people to a future of apartheid and instability“, according to a founding board member of the Libyan American Public Affairs Council (LAPAC).

Writing in Foreign Affairs, Emadeddin Zahri Muntasser argues that the current law gives minority voters more power over the majority, effectively disenfranchising large swaths of the Libyan population and permitting extremist elements to win a disproportionate share of Parliament.

Full article available here (registration required).

(Source: Foreign Affairs)