By John Lee.

Shell has reportedly lifted a cargo of 600,000 barrels of crude oil from Zueitina port, its first from country in 5 years.

While not giving any specific details of the deal, a Shell spokesperson said the company’s Shell International Trading & Shipping (STASCO) said “has a history marketing Libyan crudes. We welcome new business opportunities with Libya’s National Oil Corp.”

(Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg)