By John Lee.

Libya’s largest oilfield has reportedly been closed since Saturday because of a pipeline blockade.

According to Reuters, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings of Sharara crude from the Zawiya oil terminal.

Sharara is run as a joint venture between the NOC, Repsol, Total, OMV and Statoil.

In recent weeks, the field has been producing up to 280,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

(Sources: Reuters. Libya Herald)