UK to Fund Information Management System in Libya

A meeting was held on Tuesday in Tunis between members of the British Embassy in Libya and a delegation from the Libyan Ministry of Planning during which it was agreed that the UK Government will fund the set up of an information management system for the Libyan Ministry of Planning to assist in the coordination of international aid.

The project will be supported by a software company called Gaiasoft.

This will help the Government of National Accord (GNA) ensure vital assistance goes to those in greatest need across Libya. The project came in response to a request by the Libyan Government and will start imminently with the Ministry of Planning.

(Source: UK Embassy)