South Korean Construction Firms Consider Return to Libya

By John Lee.

South Korean construction companies have visited Tripoli to assess whether they can restart work on three power station projects said to be worth LD 4 billion.

According to Libya Herald, Hyundai and Doosan were building the 1400-MW Khaleej Power station at Sirte, which began in 2007; Daewoo was building the power station at Zueitina; and Hyundai was expanding the Tripoli West station.

The delegation met with Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj and co-deputy PC head Ahmed Maetig, to discuss the possibility of construction work recommencing.

(Sources: Libya Herald, Office of the Prime Minister)