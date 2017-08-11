UN Boss visits Benghazi’s Destroyed University

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame arrived in Benghazi today as part of his ongoing efforts to engage Libyans everywhere on how best to move the political process forward and bring peace to the country.

Landing at Banina Airport, the SRSG, welcomed by Benghazi’s Mayor Abdulrahman Abbar, praised the steadfastness of the city in their fight against terrorism. “I have no illusion of the challenges for Benghazi elsewhere in the country, but I am optimistic that Libya can emerge from this crisis,” he told his hosts.

First stop was Benghazi University, where the SRSG toured the destroyed campus and was extremely saddened by the extent of the damage. Speaking to student union representatives afterwards, Dr. Salame said:

“I congratulate you on your perseverance. Even when your university was destroyed, you did not allow anyone to destroy your future. You continued your education with pride and courage.”

During his meeting with Benghazi’s academics and writers, the Special Representative listened with great respect and interest to their views and suggestions for advancing peace in Libya. He was keen to hear from the female participants on their top priorities for Libya and their vision for the future of their country.

The Special Representative also visited the Benghazi Radiotherapy Centre and the Medical Services Centre for Kidneys. He heard from the medical staff on the healthcare challenges and how best the United Nations can support.

(Source: UNSMIL)