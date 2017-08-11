Militia holds Libyan Airlines chief Hostage

The chairman of Libyan Airlines, Fathi Al-Shatti, was reportedly seized by armed men nearly three weeks ago and is allegedly being held without charge at a base of the Rada Deterence Force, a local militia which controls the Mitiga Airport.

African Aerospace quotes sources at Mitiga Airport as saying that Al-Shatti was kidnapped after he turned down demands by two Libya Airlines pilots and other members of staff to be transferred to the airline’s offices in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

In October, Al-Shatti was kidnapped and held for nine weeks before release.

(Source: African Aerospace)