US “Fully Committed” to Working with All Libyans

The United States has said it is fully committed to working with all Libyans to help advance stabilization and resolve the conflict in Libya.

In a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Libya, it continued:

“The United States engages a wide range of Libyan political and security figures. Ambassador Bodde meets regularly with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, including in Tunis on August 7, 2017. Ambassador Bodde has also met with General Khalifa Haftar, Commander of the LNA; the two most recently met on August 9 in Amman, Jordan.

“We are encouraged by recent talks among Libyan parties to achieve national political reconciliation in their country, and the international community continues to play an important role in supporting those efforts. We welcome the new UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Ghassan Salame and look forward to working closely with him.

“The United States also works with our regional and international partners to help Libyans resolve the ongoing, political conflict. For example, on August 10 in Cairo, Ambassador Bodde met with the Egyptian Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff, Mahmoud Hegazy, in the company of AFRICOM Commander General Thomas Waldhauser, to discuss efforts to restore stability in Libya. General Waldhauser did not join the meetings in Amman, Jordan and has not met General Haftar.

“Ultimately, Libyans must lead the process of achieving political reconciliation in their country and are working towards that goal.“

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)