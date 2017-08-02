EU gives €46m to support Border Management in Libya

EU adopts €46 million programme to support integrated migration and border management in Libya

The EU Trust Fund for Africa has adopted a programme worth €46 million to reinforce the integrated migration and border management capacities of the Libyan authorities.

The new actions respond to the measures proposed under an action plan to address migratory flows along the Central Mediterranean Route.

The programme aims at stepping up activities in support of the Libyan Border and Coast Guards, in order to enhance their capacity effectively to manage the country’s borders. The programme will be implemented by the Italian Ministry of Interior and co-financed by Italy.

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said:

“Security and stability in Libya are key for the Libyans, the region and Europe, and they come also by better managing the borders and strengthening the resilience of the population.

“While we keep working to a political solution to the political crisis in the country, that brings peace and reconciliation, we also continue to support the communities and the Libyan authorities, also in their capacity to address the migration flows, rescue migrants, making sure that human rights are respected, and fight against the smuggling networks.”

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn said the EU was taking “rapid and concrete measures” to reduce migratory pressure along the Central Mediterranean Route, adding that, “with this new package we have mobilised already €136 million to better manage migration in Libya and our work continues”.

This programme complements the €90 million package adopted in April to reinforce the protection and resilience of migrants, refugees and host communities in Libya. Overall, €136 million have been committed to Libya under the Trust Fund since January 2017.

To address the situation along the Central Mediterranean Route, the European Union has put in place a comprehensive set of measures in line with the Joint Communication on the Central Mediterranean Route, ‘Managing flows, Saving Lives’ (25 January 2017) and the Malta Declaration (3 February 2017).

€200 million for 2017 were pledged to the North of Africa window of the EU Trust Fund for Africa with a priority to be given to Libya.

(Source: European Union)