Bridging the Gap in Victim Assistance in Libya

On 27 and 28 July, Libyan authorities and civil society organisations, UN entities and other stakeholders have gathered to discuss gaps and opportunities in victim assistance (VA) during the Workshop on Victim Assistance in the Context of Landmines, Cluster Munitions and Other Explosive Remnants of War in Libya.

The initiative is co-organized by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Handicap International (HI), and aims at supporting the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC) and other Libyan authorities in identifying key stakeholders, activities and gaps in victim assistance in Libya.

During two days of presentations and interactive group work sessions, participants will enhance their knowledge on VA as a pillar of humanitarian mine action, as well their knowledge on how to undertake humanitarian responses and development actions on issues relating to health, education, labour, and social welfare.

Mr. Saeed Abdelaati Saeed, a survivor whom HI assisted through the provision of a wheelchair, said:

“I’m looking forward to joining this seminar, as I believe it’s a good opportunity to raise the hope inside me and raise the hope of all the war victims. It’s true that we are facing a lot of challenges and lack of services, but it makes us happy when we feel that there are people who are concerned about our rights and working to provide the services that we need.

“Finally, I’m looking forward to representing all of the victims and participating with all of you in this initiative.”

UNHCR, HI and UNMAS will continue partnering with Libyan stakeholders in order to build on the workshop’s outcomes, particularly the identification of key responsibilities, good international practices in accordance with international humanitarian law, different types of impairments and disability models, and suitable inter-ministerial multi-stakeholder coordination mechanisms for victim assistance.

(Source: UNSMIL)