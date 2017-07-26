International Community, GNA discuss strengthening coordination of assistance to Libya to improve living condition of Libyans

The Government of National Accord (GNA) has hosted the first meeting of the Senior Policy Committee (SPC) in Tripoli, bringing together high representatives of the Libyan Government, donor countries, the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and the World Bank.

The SPC serves as a decision-making body on matters related to the coordination of international assistance to Libya.

The meeting, which was chaired by H.E. Mr. Fayyez Al-Serraj, Prime Minister and President of Presidency Council of the GNA and co-chaired by Deputy Head of UNSMIL Maria do Valle Ribeiro, aimed at discussing ways to strengthen international partnership for Libya based on GNA’s key priorities to improve the living conditions of the Libyans.

“This meeting comes at a time when Libya is in need more than ever for coordinated efforts to tackle the challenges facing the stabilisation and the recovery of the country,” PM Fayez Sarraj said in his opening statement. “We have high hopes that this meeting will push forward the coordination process and the launch of cooperation projects that contribute to changing the situation of the Libyan citizen for the better,” he stressed.

The deputy Head of UNSMIL thanked the GNA under the leadership of PM Fayez Sarraj for convening this meeting. “It is an important opportunity for all of us to engage with the Libyans to support Libya, not only on the political side, but also on what is going to make a difference to the lives of children, women and men of Libya,” Maria do Valle Ribeiro said.