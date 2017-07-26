Boosting Benghazi’s Health Sector: Solar Energy for Al-Kwayfia Hospital

Driving to the edge of Benghazi’s city limits will lead you to the bustling district of Al-Kwayfia.

Small but lively, this suburb houses the eponymous Al-Kwayfia Respiratory Hospital, one of the few public health centers in Libya that treat respiratory illnesses and infectious diseases.

The hospital’s location, away from the active fighting zones, has not prevented it from being affected by the conflict. Many internally displaced people (IDPs) have sought shelter in the area and medical attention in Al-Kwayfia.

The cases of tuberculosis received by the hospital have also increased due to the gaps health sector and the arrival of irregular migrants who did not receive the adequate health care. One of the main challenges the medical staff was facing when trying to aid the local inhabitants and newcomers was the power shortage. The electricity blackouts were continuous and hampered the surgeons’ work.

“In the middle of a surgical procedure, the power used to go off and the doctor had to stop the operation until the generator was turned on, putting in risk the patient’s life,” said Dr. Said Al-Megrahi, Head of Medical Affairs Department at Al-Kwayfia Hospital. “The irregular electrical currents have also damaged our machines. This has really affected our ability to help our patients.”

The Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) supported by the United National Development Programme (UNDP), provided Al-Kwayfia hospital not only with a generator but with an innovative and definitive energy solution: solar panels.