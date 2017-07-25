UK Firm Wins Deal for Explosive Ordnance Disposal

By John Lee.
UK-based ATOM Training has won a contract to supply 16 EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) kits in Tripoli.
The contract was granted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and is valued at $483,373.
(Source: UN)
