UK Firm Wins Deal for Explosive Ordnance Disposal

By on July 25, 2017 in Tenders

By John Lee.

UK-based ATOM Training has won a contract to supply 16 EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) kits in Tripoli.

The contract was granted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and is valued at $483,373.

(Source: UN)

