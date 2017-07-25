Italy Defends Consortium Rebuilding Tripoli Airport

By John Lee.
The Italian Embassy in Libya has rejected claims that the Italian consortium that was awarded the contract to rebuild Tripoli International Airport (TIA) passenger terminal is a fake company that disappeared after signing.
Africa Intelligence said that Consorzio Aeneas consisted of two small firms operating on a very small scale, and that their contract at the airport is a mystery.
The Embassy tweeted:
“No mystery. Consortium (≠company) is group of preexisting firms. AENEAS has all experience 2do great work @ #Tripoli airport. Stop disinformation”
According to Libya Herald, the consortium, which was formed specifically for the Tripoli project, consists of five companies: Bari-based Gruppo Mazzitelli , Axitea SpA of Milam, Rome construction and engineering consultants Two Seven, Escape and Lion Consulting.
(Sources: Italian Embassy in Libya, Africa Intelligence, Libya Herald)
We will see… the future is very close.. It’s just a question of time..