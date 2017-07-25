EU steps up Humanitarian Assistance in Libya

The EU has announced additional emergency assistance of €10 million to respond to increasing humanitarian needs in Libya, as violence and instability continue to affect vulnerable populations.

This is part of the EU’s broader support for Libya to address the ongoing crisis in the country, which includes funding of €220 million allocated through various support programmes, including the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.

“The European Commission is stepping up support for the worrying humanitarian situation in Libya,” said European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides. “Our new funding aims to help humanitarian organisations respond to urgent needs, especially in terms of access to emergency health services and essential medicines.”

The new funding brings the Commission’s humanitarian assistance to the Libyan people to almost €30 million since the current crisis started and will also help boost food assistance, protection, water and sanitation, and shelter. As with all the EU’s humanitarian aid, funding will only be provided to humanitarian organisations.

It is currently estimated that 1.3 million people – amounting to about one fifth of the country’s population – are in need of humanitarian assistance. Particularly affected are the internally displaced persons, refugees and migrants.

(Source: EU)