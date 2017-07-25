By John Lee.

UNFPA, jointly with UNESCO and UNRC, and in cooperation with relevant government authorities, including Ministry of Planning and National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), have developed a case study for youth in Libya, providing asituational analysis of youth in Libya that crystallizes the main challenges they face and highlights the fact that this generation represents a potential for building peace and promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

NGOs wishing to participate will be expected to submit proposals by 6th August 2017.

Full details can be found here.

(Source: UN)