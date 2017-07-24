Competition to find Libya’s most Child-Friendly Municipality

Libyan municipalities have been invited to take part in a competition for the protection and development of children’s rights, to select the most child-friendly municipality for 2018, the Minister of Local Governance of Libya’s Government of National Accord announced on 17 July.

The competition is organised in cooperation between the Ministry of Local Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with funding from the European Union.

The initiative aims to consolidate and encourage municipal work based on child-friendly policies.

The Minister of Local Governance said his department was committed to the application of international standards for the protection of children’s rights, and would choose the best child-friendly municipality through an independent jury, composed of representatives of ministries and institutions related to protecting and providing a child-friendly environment and civil society institutions.

(Source: EU)