EU Extends Libyan Border Assistance Mission

By John Lee.

The Council also agreed to extend the CSDP mission, the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM Libya), until 31 December 2018.

EUBAM Libya currently assists and engages with the Libyan authorities on border management, law enforcement and criminal justice with a particular emphasis on the South of Libya. The mission will also work on planning for a possible civilian capacity-building and crisis assistance mission.

The Council also underlined the importance of Operation Sophia.

EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia is the EU’s naval operation to disrupt the business model of human smugglers and traffickers in the Southern Central Mediterranean. The operation also has two supporting tasks, namely to train the Libyan Coastguard and Navy and to contribute to the implementation of the UN arms embargo.

(Source: EU)