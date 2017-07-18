PM Serraj calls for Elections in March

By John Lee.

In a major speech setting out his vision for Libya, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj [Faiez Serraj] has called for parliamentary and presidential elections in March 2018.

In what has been described as a road map to unify the country, the leader of the Government of National Accord (GNA) also called for a national ceasefire and the gradual merging of the rival parliaments in Tripoli and Tobruk; a national programme to secure the country’s weapons in order to demobilise militias; a national reconciliation campaign; economic reform; increased spending on public services and a crackdown on corruption, smuggling and human trafficking.

He stressed that Libya belongs to all Libyans “without exception”.

(Sources: Middle East Monitor, Libya Herald, Reuters)