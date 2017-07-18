NOC Head meets Russian Energy Minister, Tatneft Boss

The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, held a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to discuss Libyan-Russian oil relationships and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The commercial relationships between NOC and a number of major Russian companies were also discussed as NOC expressed its desire to develop various aspects of cooperation with the Russian side. The meeting also had an exchange of opinions on a number of issues of mutual interest.

In a separate meeting, Sanalla met with Nail Maganov, General Director of Russia’s PJSC Tatneft, urging the company to return to Libya to resume its exploration activity, which stopped in 2014 after the declaration of Force Majeure. Tatneft has contracts in areas of Sirte Basin and Ghadames Basin.

(Source: NOC)