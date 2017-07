By John Lee.

The reconstruction of Benghazi could cost up to LD 10 billion ($7.3 billion), according to a report from Libya Herald.

Writing in Al-Wasat, Attiyah Fitouri, of Benghazi University, said he believed that the minimum cost of rebuilding would be LD 5 billion.

This would require significant assistance from an already-stretched central government, as the this level of funding could not be found locally.

