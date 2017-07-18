Benghazi Airport Reopens

By John Lee.

Benghazi’s Benina International Airport has reopened to commercial flights, just days after the defeat of terrorist groups in the city.

The airport closed three years ago due to fighting, forcing travelers to use Labraq airport, a four-hour drive to the east of Benghazi.

The first outbound flights were to Tripoli, Kufra and the Jordanian capital Amman; flights are also scheduled to and from Zintan, Tunis, Istanbul and Alexandria, operated by state-owned companies Libyan Airlines and Afriqiyah Airways.

(Source: Asharq al-Aswat)