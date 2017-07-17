EU Restricts Sales of Inflatable Boats to Libya

By John Lee.

In an effort to further disrupt the business model of people smugglers and human traffickers, the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council on Libya has introduced restrictions on the export and supply to Libya of inflatable boats (dinghies) and outboard motors.

EU member states will now have a legal basis to prevent the export or supply of these goods to Libya where there are reasonable grounds to believe that they will be used by people smugglers and human traffickers.

The restrictions will also apply to dinghies and motors which are transiting through the EU en route to Libya.

The restrictions adopted on Monday will not prevent the export or sales of these goods when they are meant for legitimate uses by the civilian population, for instance for fishermen, who may need motors for their boats.

(Source: EU)