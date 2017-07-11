Top Menu

US Considers increasing Libya Presence

By on July 11, 2017 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The United States is reported to be considering a significant expansion of its involvement in Libya.

CNN says a new diplomatic and military policy could be finalized by the Trump administration in the next few weeks, which could lead to the eventual re-opening of the US embassy and the establishing of a new intelligence sharing effort.

One official told the news agency that the new policy calls for closer cooperation and intelligence sharing with Kalifa Haftar [Hiftar], head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

(Source: CNN)

One Response to US Considers increasing Libya Presence

  1. mohamed labidi July 12, 2017 at 11:42 am #

    This is the greatest news,
    so to all of you who call the Libyan National Army ( Haftar ) militias and Haftar the the P.O.W or the retired colonel , the circuit is closing on you , so run for it…. Or change your tone as always

