US Considers increasing Libya Presence

By John Lee.
The United States is reported to be considering a significant expansion of its involvement in Libya.
CNN says a new diplomatic and military policy could be finalized by the Trump administration in the next few weeks, which could lead to the eventual re-opening of the US embassy and the establishing of a new intelligence sharing effort.
One official told the news agency that the new policy calls for closer cooperation and intelligence sharing with Kalifa Haftar [Hiftar], head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).
(Source: CNN)
This is the greatest news,
so to all of you who call the Libyan National Army ( Haftar ) militias and Haftar the the P.O.W or the retired colonel , the circuit is closing on you , so run for it…. Or change your tone as always