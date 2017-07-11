Italian Firms gather for Italo-Libyan Economic Forum

By John Lee.

Presidency Council deputy Ahmed Maiteeg [Maiteeq] and Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano have headed up the first Italo-Libyan Economic Forum, held at the weekend in the Sicilian town of Agrigento.

The Forum included discussion on the prospects the Libyan market can offer to Italian companies once security conditions are re-established, as well as the future position of Italian businesses in Libya.

Speakers included representatives of Italian firms such as BonelliErede, IVECO, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), SACE, UniCredit, Italferr, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FSI), CNH Industrial, Leonardo (formerly Finmeccanica), Terna Group, TI Sparkle (Telecom Italia), Saipem, Eni, Maire-Tecnimont, Consorzio PMC, Trevi, and Banca UBAE, in addition to the US-based Boston Consulting.

Minister Alfano said:

“Historically Libya has always been an important partner for Italy, from the economic point of view as well as from the political and security standpoint.

“The Italian government is determined to contribute to the stabilisation of the country and return security conditions to relaunch bilateral relations from all standpoints with special focus on economic, infrastructure and energy cooperation.

“The Italian Government wants to strengthen its friendship and cooperation ties with Libya in the field of social and economic development and in particular contribute to the rebuilding of the country.

“We wish to consolidate further the bilateral partnership, based on cooperation in the economic, infrastructure and energy sectors, promoting in both countries further economic and commercial cooperation actions.“

The programme can be viewed here.

(Source: Italian Foreign Ministry)