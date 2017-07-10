Uganda to send 1,000 Medical Workers to Libya

By John Lee.

Uganda is reportedly planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya.

Milton Turyasiima, commissioner of employment services at the Ugandan Ministry for Labour, told Reuters, “our diplomatic people are trying to first establish the safety of the workers, the working conditions in Benghazi … If they finish that work today or tomorrow, then we’ll be ready to send these people.”

The plan has been criticised by health activists in Uganda, who believe it would further weaken the country’s struggling health care system.

(Source: Reuters)