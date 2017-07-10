Libya still owes Jordan $300m in Unpaid Medical Bills

By John Lee.

Private hospitals in Jordan are reportedly still owed up to $300 million for the treatment of injured Libyans during the civil war.

The head of Jordan’s Private Hospital Association (PHA), Fawzi Hammouri (pictured), told The Jordan Times:

“The problem is that we are dealing … with [multiple sources] in Libya, and not just one, as there is no national unity government that we can negotiate with to pay our dues.”

He added that the Libyan side has been promising to pay its dues for several years now, but its failure to do so has caused “huge” financial pressures, “not only [for] hospitals, but companies, doctors and vendors alike.”

(Source: Jordan Times)