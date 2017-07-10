EU, UN team to Rehabilitate Water Wells

The UN Migration Agency (IOM), with funding from the European Union, has completed the rehabilitation of 18 water wells in 12 out of 14 neighbourhoods of the Libyan city of Sabha.

The project, part of the IOM Community Stabilisation programme “Together We Rebuild”, included the provision of new electrical pumps for wells to allow the restoration of a domestic water supply.

It comes at a critical time when the city of Sabha has been suffering from an ongoing water crisis, which is particularly critical during the summer season when water consumption increases.

Engineer Mohammad Aboul-Qassem Yaqa, the Head of Works and Maintenance Department at the Water and Waste Water Company, explained:

“We highly appreciate the support of the EU and the efforts made by IOM in rehabilitating 18 water wells in Sabha city which has been suffering from serious water shortages.

“This support comes at a critical time when the Water and Waste Water Company is in need of such support to help us maintain this essential service to the people of the city.”

EU Ambassador to Libya Bettina Muscheidt said the EU supported Libyan efforts to end the current crisis through a political solution.

“In the meantime,” she said, “Libya’s people cannot wait. Families across the country are in dire need of services. They want a return to normality. This is where this partnership between the Water and Waste Company in Sabha, the IOM and the EU can make a difference to improve lives and alleviate the suffering in an area where many different communities have been affected by the conflict.”

(Source: EU)