Civilian Deaths Fall in May

From 1 June to 30 June 2017, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 26 civilian casualties – 9 deaths and 17 injuries – during the conduct of hostilities across Libya. Victims included 6 men killed and 12 injured, 2 women killed and 1 injured and 1 child killed and 4 children injured. In May, an estimated 18 civilians were killed.

Civilian Casualties

The majority of civilian casualties were caused by gunfire (7 deaths and 12 injuries), followed by Explosive Remnants of War (ERW, 2 deaths) and a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED, 4 injuries). Another civilian sustained a stabbing injury.

UNSMIL documented 3 deaths and 7 injuries in Benghazi, 2 deaths and 1 injury in al-Zawiya, 1 death and 6 injuries in Sabha, 1 death and 3 injuries in Misrata, 1 death in Tripoli, 1 death in Hun.

The civilian casualties included two men killed in crossfire during clashes between armed groups in the city of al-Zawiya on 3 June. On 28 June, a UN staff member sustained a minor injury when a UN convoy came under fire in western al-Zawiya by local gunmen.

On 6 June, a settlement for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Benghazi in the city of Misrata came under attack by a group of armed men, who shot in the air. A man in the settlement was then stabbed following a verbal dispute. On the same day, a car carrying a Benghazi IDP family came under fire at a roundabout in Misrata by a man allegedly affiliated to a local armed group, resulting in the death of a 38 year old woman, and the injury of her two sons, aged 12 and 8.

In Benghazi, two men were killed as a result of ERWs in the area of Qawarsha in two separate incidents. On 10 June, 4 men were injured in a VBIED attack apparently targeting the mayor of Benghazi.