Libya’s oil Output Reaches 4-Year High

By John Lee.

Libyan oil production is now reported to be in the region of 950,000 to 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

Reuters cites sources on Thursday as saying it was “close to” 1 million bpd, up from around 935,000 bpd earlier this week, while Libya Herald said on Friday that production has reached an “average of a million barrels of oil day“, a figure NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla had targeted to hit August.

Oil began to be pumped from storage tanks at Al-Majid field on Thursday; the field had been closed for eight months because of power problems.

(Sources: Reuters, Libya Herald)