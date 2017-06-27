Ocean Installer Wins Contract at Al-Jurf Field

Norwegian-based subsea company Ocean Installer has been awarded a SURF (Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) project at the Libyan Al Jurf oil field in the Mediterranean.

The client is Mabruk Oil Operations, a joint venture between Total E&P and the Libya’s National Oil Cooperation (NOC).

The work scope encompasses the replacement of a 10” flexible flowline between a fixed drilling and production platform and a Floating, Production, Storage & Offloading unit, the Farwha FPSO.

Steinar Riise, CEO of Ocean Installer, said:

“We are very happy with this award and the opportunity to continue to develop our solid working relationship with Total E&P, or as in this case a Total E&P Joint Venture, further.

“The award also contributes to strengthen our foothold in the Mediterranean, proving our strategy of continued geographical expansion successful.”

The project will be managed from Ocean Installer’s Stavanger and Aberdeen offices in cooperation with Mabruk Oil Operations and onshore engineering will commence with immediate effect. Mobilisation and offshore operations are scheduled for Q3-Q4 2017.

The Al Jurf oil field came on stream in 2003 and is located about 150 km northwest off the coast of Tripoli, Libya, at a water depth of approximately 80-90 meters.

Ocean Installer is majority-owned by HitecVision.

(Source: Ocean Installer)