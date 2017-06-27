NOC Chairman meets with OMV

On Wednesday 21 June 2017, Mustafa Sanalla, NOC Chairman, held a meeting with Johann Pleininger, the Executive Officer for Upstream (Exploration and Production) of Austria’s OMV.

The meeting was attended by Abulgasem Shingheer and Elamari Mohamed Elamari Members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Nasser Zumit Chairman of the Management Committee of Zueitina Oil Company and a number of specialists from NOC.

Mr. Mohamed Ben Shitwan Chairman of the Management Committee of Arabian Gulf Oil Company and a number of specialists from the Company also attended the meeting via the closed circuit. OMV Company was represented in this meeting by Mr. Erwin Kroell OMV General Manager for Middle East & North Africa, Ms. Maria Mittermaier Deputy CEO for International Relations, Mr. / Peter Seitinger OMV Libya’s General Manager and Mr./ Juma Shita OMV Libya’s Vice General Manager.

At the beginning of the meeting, NOC Chairman welcomed the attendees asserting that the attendance of this delegation from the Company was a proof of the Company’s interest in bilateral cooperation and pointing out that NOC was working hard to increase production as the security situation continued to improve.

For his part, Mr. Pleininger thanked NOC Chairman for the warm welcome and expressed hispleasure for the increase of Libya’s crude oil production stressing that the Company paid great attention to Libya.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed a number of topics of mutual interest in addition to broaching the Company’s activity and projects with the Arabian Gulf Oil Company. The Company’s contribution to developing Al Nafoura Oil Field, the essential requirements for production increase and dealing with the difficulties that faced production operations particularly power generating were all discussed, besides the latest environmental sanitation works, in particular, treatment of the associated water.

Several other issues were also discussed in this meeting including the recommendations of Vienna Workshop, short-term and long-term work plans, and putting forward the necessary studies for production increase. The Company confirmed its interest in investment and providing the technical assistance and mitigating difficulties to increase production for both of Arabian Gulf Oil Company and Zueitina Oil Company and making the necessary studies to reach that target.

It was also agreed to hold a workshop with Zueitina Oil Company to discuss ways to develop the Company’s business and to select the members of the team who will be attending this workshop to discuss the technical issues that contribute to raising the Company’s production capability.

With respect to sustainable development, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla discussed the Company’s contribution particularly in the medical field of Benghazi city, which had to be accompanied by qualifying and training the medical personnel to ensure operating the required equipment appropriately in order to be used in the right manner and as per the purpose for which it was imported.

At the end of the meeting, Messrs. Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors thanked of the Company (OMV) expressing their satisfaction for the level of mutual cooperation achieved for the benefit of NOC and the Company. Mr. Chairman of the Board emphasized that the Company had the adequate expertise and that the Libyan oil sector was proud to cooperate with it.

(Source: NOC)