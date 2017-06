By John Lee.

A Tunisian court has ruled in favour of the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB) in the case brought against it by the Tunisian company LMS.

LMS claimed that LFB owed it $108.7 million for fuel shipments during the 2011 Libyan revolution.

However, the court of appeal found that LMS had failed to deliver all the fuel shipments agreed upon, and unfroze LFB’s accounts.

More here (Arabic).

(Sources: LFB, Libya Herald)