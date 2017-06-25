Mogherini: Appt of UN Envoy comes at Crucial Moment

The appointment of Ghassan Salamé as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) comes at a crucial moment for the Libyan Peace Process, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini has said in a statement.

“I am confident that with Mr Salamé, the United Nations will stay at the forefront of mediation work with all stakeholders in Libya,” she said, adding she had assured the UN envoy of the EU’s support in his work.

“We will continue our excellent cooperation and coordination with UNSMIL in our political and diplomatic work in Libya, including in the framework of the Libya Quartet, alongside the League of Arab States and African Union.”

Mogherini said the EU would continue the work to bring all parties together, under the auspices of the UN, and promote coherence of international efforts so that the Libyan people could live in a stable and secure Libya.

(Source: EU)