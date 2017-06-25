Kobler: Swift Return of Tawerghan IDPs is Crucial

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Martin Kobler, urges the Presidency Council to make concrete arrangements for the swift implementation of the Misrata-Tawergha agreement endorsed this week and to ensure that its implementation conforms to international human rights standards.

He further stressed that the implementation of this agreement should be carried out in a fully transparent and accountable manner.

Martin Kobler said:

“I am pleased that after six years of displacement the Tawerghans can finally return home. Ensuring that their return is safe, voluntary and unconditional must be a top priority and here the United Nations stands ready to support.

“This agreement is the first step toward developing a much-needed broader national reconciliation process, to address outstanding issues of truth-seeking, justice and reparation for all victims of war crimes and human rights violations.”

UNSMIL has facilitated a mediation process between the Tawergha and Misrata communities since 2015. In August 2016, the two communities adopted an agreement, submitting it for PC’s endorsement in March 2017, after introducing some amendments.

(Source: UNSMIL)