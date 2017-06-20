Former Lebanese Culture Minister to replace Kobler

By John Lee.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reportedly appointed the former Lebanese culture minister Ghassan Salamé (pictured) to succeed Martin Kobler as head of UNSMIL.

The United States had previously rejected Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad for the job because of his nationality.

Reuters reports that, following that objection, Russia and other council members then rejected a British candidate and an American candidate, with Kobler’s posting being briefly extended until the end of June.

