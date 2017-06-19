NOC, Wintershall strike deal to Resume Production

Germany’s Wintershall and the National Oil Corporation (NOC) have agreed an interim arrangement to resume production at NC 96 and NC 97.

NOC said in a statement:

“The agreement allocates to Wintershall an amount of production sufficient to cover its costs, with all remaining production being allocated to NOC.”

“It also provides that during this interim arrangement, the parties will attempt to resolve their dispute regarding the legal framework governing the petroleum operations.“

