Govt, Donors Reinforce Stabilization Facility for Libya

The 5th Board Meeting of the Stabilisation Facility for Libya (SFL) was held at the Corinthia Hotel, in Tripoli on the 14th of June. The Board, co-chaired on behalf of the GNA by Minister of Planning designate, Dr Taher Jehaimi and on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme, by Ms Maria Ribeiro, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General and UNDP Representative for Libya, reviewed progress and future opportunities for the SFL. The SFL, managed by UNDP, supports Government action to provide tangible assistance to cities affected by the crisis. It aims to make a difference to ordinary people’s lives throughout Libya by improving services, especially in health, education and basic infrastructure.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr Taher Jehaimi, Minister of Planning, welcomed the international partners to this meeting, the first time the Board met in Tripoli. He referred to the tangible results of the fund, ‘I was delighted to open the refurbished lecture theatre in Kikla University a couple of weeks ago, and to celebrate the achievements of students there. So I am pleased to announce a financial contribution by the Government to the Facility, and I warmly welcome additional contributions by new and existing partners.’

The Board agreed to assess possibilities of expansion to Tripoli, Bani Walid, Kufra and Derna, depending on security conditions and availability of funds.

“The SFL allows Libya’s international partners to support the Government in working with Municipalities to deliver the services Libyans need”, said Maria Ribeiro, DSRSG and co-Chair of the Board. “We in UNDP are delighted to be involved with Libyan authorities in providing this important support.”

So far the fund has mobilised over US$32 million and is supported by 12 donors and is supporting projects in Kikla, Ubari, Benghazi, Sirte and Sebha. New pledges are expected in coming weeks. Partners in the Facility are currently looking at additional contributions. Current donors include Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA.

‘The SFL is a key initiative to support the Government of National Accord in its leadership for Libya’, said Ambassador Christian Buck of Germany. Germany is currently the largest donor to the facility with a total of US$11 million.

Other Board members also spoke of the importance of the SFL at the Press Conference following the Board meeting.

The EU Ambassador for Libya, Bettina Muscheidt said that the international community supports Libyan efforts to end conflict through a political solution. ‘But Libya’s people cannot wait. Families across the country are in dire need of services. They want a return of normality. This is where the Stabilization Facility for Libya can make a difference in helping the Libyan Government to improve lives and alleviate the suffering in areas most affected by the conflict across the regions of Libya.’

Mr Tsuneki Matsuda, Chargé d’Affaires for Japan, attending his first Board meeting, said “Japan is pleased to become part of this initiative. We look forward to continuing with further contributions, which we hope will be even larger”. The Korean Ambassador, Mr Kim Young-chae, also confirmed his country’s intention to further support the Facility.

British Ambassador Peter Millett added, ‘This first meeting of the SFL Board in Tripoli is an important signal of confidence in the Libyan Government’s efforts to bring peace and security. We have supported the Stabilisation Facility for Libya from the start and we are proud to be a major donor.’

Through this Facility, the GNA has delivered tangible benefits to Libyan people: ambulances for emergency units, garbage trucks to Municipalities, solar panels to hospitals. It is helping the Libyan Government to improve the lives of Libyans in all part of the country: West, East and South.

(Source: UNSMIL)