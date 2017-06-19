EU steps up support for Stabilisation in Libya

The European Union has announced a contribution of €5 million to the Stabilisation Facility for Libya (SFL), at a meeting of the SFL’s Board in Tripoli on 14 June. The SFL aims at rehabilitating critical infrastructure, boosting the capacity of local authorities to address the needs of the population, but also at enhancing local mediation and conflict resolution capacities.

The announcement was made by Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt, Head of the EU Delegation to Libya. The SFL is led by the Government of National Accord (GNA) with the support of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and receives funding from a wide range of international community partners.

The SFL already makes a difference in improving basic public services – and with it the daily life of populations acutely affected by the political and security crisis. Some one million people are currently reached by these measures in five locations identified across the country as priorities: Benghazi, Kikla, Obari, Sebha and Sirte.

In concrete terms, the SFL has so far delivered 22 ambulances, six garbage trucks, a fire engine, computers for schools, solar panels for hospitals, generators for hospitals and municipal internet services.

At a news conference after the meeting, Ambassador Muscheidt said: “Families across the country are in dire need of services. They want a return of normality. This is where the Stabilisation Facility can make a difference in helping the Libyan Government to improve lives and alleviate the suffering in areas most affected by the conflict across regions of Libya.”

