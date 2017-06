Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (pictured), second son of the late deposed Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been freed from jail under an amnesty law.

He had been held by the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion in Zintan for the past six years.

BBC News said his lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, confirmed he had been released.

(Source: BBC News)