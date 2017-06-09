Sharara Oilfield Reopens

By John Lee.
The Sharara oil field has reportedly reopened following a protest by workers.
Reuters said that the field, which had been producing nearly 270,000 bpd, was closed on Wednesday by workers protesting at a lack of medical treatment for a colleague who died in a swimming pool accident.
The field is operated by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) along with Repsol, Total, OMV and Statoil.
This Swimming Pool accident is a result of the poor Safety Policy of the Operating Company.