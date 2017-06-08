Desire for secure and peaceful future remains strong in Libya, Security Council told

Noting positive changes in the situation on the ground in Libya as a result of the Libyan Political Agreement, the United Nations envoy for the country highlighted that despite challenges, the desire for peace, security and a better future remain strong among the people and urged sustained international support for national efforts.

“We must move forward in supporting Libyan-led effort to find a durable solution,” Martin Kobler, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, told the Security Council today.

“Without progress in politics, the symptoms of conflict will only worsen,” he warned.

He also underscored the need to ensure respect for human rights and humanitarian principles, particularly given the precarious situation of migrants as well as attacks on civilians.

“We cannot compromise the basic principles that unite us, that make us human, nor can we afford to abandon our hopes and our desire for a better, more united Libya,” he underscored.

In his briefing, Mr. Kobler, who is also the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also updated the 15-member Security Council on the priority issues in the country, including the Political Agreement, efforts towards national reconciliation, the larger economic situation as well as the security situation.