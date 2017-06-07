Number of Displaced Libyans Declining

Continuing a trend that started in late 2016, the number of Libyans displaced throughout the country has been steadily declining, as people return to areas from where they were displaced, particularly in the regions of Benghazi and Sirt.

The UN Migration Agency (IOM) has identified 256,615 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 227,866 returnees and 351,382 migrants in Libya.

These new findings are a result of IOM’s latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Libya. The full reports can be found here: Migrant and IDP information packages.

The information packages present data gathered on IDPs, returnees and migrants in March 2017 through interviews with 1,021 key informants. The informants include representatives of baladiya (municipality) offices, local crisis committees, and others in the community with knowledge about IDPs, returnees and migrants in their communities.

The report shows that IDPs were mainly displaced from Benghazi, Sirt, Misrata, Ubari and Alkufra. Twenty-four per cent were displaced in 2016, 45 per cent in 2015 and the remaining 31 percent between 2011 and 2014.

Eighty-seven per cent of IDPs were accommodated in private shelter settings and the remaining 13 per cent were residing in informal settings, public buildings, schools, unfinished buildings or other forms of public shelter.

In addition to reporting on IDP and returnee shelter settings, the report also provided a general overview on the status of health, education, security, nutrition, livelihoods and access to market in each baladiya.