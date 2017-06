By John Lee.

Libya’s eastern-based government has reportedly cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

According to Reuters , the Bayda government took the action after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, although Foreign Minister Mohamed Dayri gave no explanation for the move.

Egypt and the UAE are considered key supporters of Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA).

