DTM Libya expands Flow Monitoring Activities, launches Detention Centre Profiles and Rapid Assessments

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix is expanding its programme by increasing its Flow Monitoring coverage to 35 baladiyas, launching a pilot of Detention Centre Profiles and developing rapid response assessment capacity.

As a first step, the programme held a training for 60 enumerators from the East, South and West of Libya in Tunis on May 15 to 17. Enumerators were trained on data collection methodologies for migrant Flow Monitoring baseline assessments and surveys.

DTM’s Flow Monitoring data collection activities will expand to cover 35 baladiyas (municipalities) across Libya, capturing a more holistic picture of migration patterns across the country through surveys with migrants, and observation of arrivals and departures at key migrant gathering points in each location.

The programme will be piloting Detention Centre profiles in a number of centres under the management of the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM). Based on the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s site assessment models, these Profiles aim to capture site and population information on each detention centre, providing the humanitarian community with an evidence base supporting more targeted support and assistance.

The enumerator training covered various aspects of data collection for this activity, highlighting the importance of upholding IOM’s data protection principles during the process. Information collected through the profiles will include demographic characteristics of migrants, site specifications, the availability of various health and protection services to migrants, and various other multi-sectorial indicators to help identify specific needs and vulnerabilities.