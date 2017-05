By John Lee.

Italy’s Techno Sky has delivered a new air traffic control tower to be installed at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport.

The company is a subsidiary of ENAV, which was recently awarded the contract for the construction and set up of the control tower by the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

The contract is worth 5 million euro and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

(Source: ENAV)