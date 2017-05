By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) has said that it has distributed more than $303 million to Libyan households from 12th February to 23rd May.

The dollars were made available at the official rate of 1.4 dinars per dollar; the black-market rate is currently around 8 dinars per dollar.

Individuals are entitled to $400 each at the official rate.

The banks administered the scheme as follows:

(Sources: Central Bank of Libya, Libya Herald)