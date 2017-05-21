Wintershall Crisis: NOC Chair meets German Ambassador

The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, has met with German Ambassador to Libya Dr Christian Buck, and briefed him on recent developments surrounding Presidency Council Resolution 270.

Sanalla told the ambassador he was pleased to note the Benghazi Appeals Court had ruled that Resolution 270 was not lawful, and that this ruling had force across the country. However, he stressed that the problems associated with 270 were not over.

He corrected some recent public statements by Wintershall, the German company behind Resolution 270, and asked for the ambassador’s assistance in getting the company to restart production as soon as possible from areas NC-96 and NC-97 in order to avoid further losses and liabilities.

(Source: NOC)